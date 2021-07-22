Mr. Cooper Adds Two to Leadership Team

Mr. Cooper has added two members to its executive leadership team, the company announced in a press release Thursday, adding that the move is in line with its efforts to "become the largest home loan company in the country, with a customer-centric culture and best-in-class digital tools."

Shawn Stone new EVP and Chief Revenue Officer, will focus on the company’s accelerated growth strategy, exploring new delivery channels and finding more ways to leverage Mr. Cooper’s technologies to deliver quality customer experiences. In his role, Stone will also lead Mr. Cooper's Originations business. He is a past executive leader at Mr. Cooper, where he worked for 18 years serving in leadership roles in originations, servicing, capital markets, finance and as founder, and President of affiliate Xome.

"Shawn is joining our team at a pivotal moment as we position Mr. Cooper to become the largest home loan company in our industry, and I am excited for his vision and strategic leadership to ensure we capitalize on our strengths and find more opportunities in the market," said Jay Bray, Chairman and CEO of Mr. Cooper Group. “I am pleased to welcome Shawn back to Mr. Cooper Group and believe he is a natural fit into our incredible culture.”

Jay Jones was promoted to EVP, leading the company’s industry leading servicing business. Jones joined Mr. Cooper in July 2019, most recently serving as SVP of Servicing. He has more than 25 years of experience in the mortgage industry and has held various key leadership roles, strategically guiding mortgage servicers through the ever-changing industry landscape.

“I am thrilled for Jay’s promotion and greatly value his perspective as part of our leadership team. Jay is a staunch advocate of keeping the dream of homeownership alive for our customers, and his leadership and expertise will be key as we continue to focus on growing the portfolio while delivering greater value and a better experience for customers,” said Bray.

As members of the executive leadership team, Stone and Jones both report to Chris Marshall, Vice Chairman, President and CFO of Mr. Cooper Group.

“Mr. Cooper remains focused on transforming the mortgage experience, and Shawn and Jay have the operational strength and challenger mindset to rally our team behind this mission,” said Marshall. “We are grateful to have them on the team as we move forward with our plans to accelerate profitable growth while delighting our customers.”