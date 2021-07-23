Freddie Mac Names Jerry Mauricio SVP and Chief Compliance Officer

Freddie Mac has named Jerry Mauricio SVP and Chief Compliance Officer (CCO), bringing more than two decades of managing compliance programs in the global financial services industry to the position. Mauricio has been serving in the role of Interim CCO at Freddie Mac since January 2021, and will fully transition to the position of permanent CCO effective immediately. He will be a member of the company’s Senior Operating Committee, reporting directly to CEO Michael DeVito.

As CCO, Mauricio will oversee and lead Freddie Mac’s compliance risk management program for the company’s regulatory and conservatorship obligations.

“Jerry’s proven compliance and management expertise in both global and domestic financial services companies makes him an outstanding choice to be Freddie Mac’s chief compliance officer,” said DeVito. “I look forward to working closely with Jerry, as we ensure Freddie Mac’s safety, soundness, and risk management are second to none.”

Mauricio has worked at Freddie Mac since 2019, serving in capital markets and consumer compliance roles. Prior to joining Freddie Mac, Mauricio served as CCO and SVP of Capital One Investing LLC and Capital One Advisors LLC. Prior to that, Mauricio served in compliance positions at BNP Paribas, Barclays and Lehman Brothers, among other financial institutions.