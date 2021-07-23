The Week Ahead: Prepping for the Forbearance Moratoria Expiration

This week, the latest in the DS News Webinar Series, sponsored by Radian, "Post-Pandemic REO Expectations as Forbearance and Moratoriums Expire," will be held Tuesday, July 27 from 1-2 p.m. CDT.

With the decline in borrower participation in mortgage forbearance programs and the end of foreclosure and eviction moratoria on the horizon, Radian VP of REO Operations Andrew Oliverson and Dave Bolos, VP of Radian Operations, will discuss the potential after-effects on REO properties in this timely webinar.

As the surge of federal evictions and foreclosures are predicted to begin following the end of moratoria, now’s the time to discuss current predictions for foreclosures and REO activity, including what it means for servicers and REO asset managers. The webinar will also outline the benefits of using technology to help manage the expected surge in REO volume.

Oliverson has more than 16 years of experience in REO asset management, beginning in 2003 at Fairbanks Capital, and continuing to his current position. Prior to his work in REO, Oliverson originated mortgages and worked in loss mitigation and collection departments. Oliverson is a seasoned manager with expertise in the transitioning, onboarding, team building, KPI development, and performance delivery for new and existing clients.

Bolos has more than 18 years of experience in the REO industry, and holds a bachelor's degree in sales and marketing from Weber State University, while also holding an active real estate license in Utah. As VP of Operations for Radian, Bolos was instrumental in the creation and ongoing development of Radian’s Pyramid Platform.

The Post-Pandemic REO Expectations as Forbearance and Moratoriums Expire webinar will be moderated by David Wharton, Editor-in-Chief for DS News.

Here's what else is happening in The Week Ahead: