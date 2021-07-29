SitusAMC Announces Partnership With String

SitusAMC Holdings Corporation has announced that String Real Estate Information Services—a provider of title search, production, and curative services—has been integrated into SitusAMC, and will now be referred to as “SitusAMC Title Production Services.” The integration streamlines SitusAMC's offering and enhances the breadth of services provided under the SitusAMC brand. String was acquired by SitusAMC in March of 2019, and has operated as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the firm.

For more than 17 years, String has worked with leading title agents and mortgage market participants to build better, more efficient, and cost-effective businesses. The firm's capabilities include new origination title searches (purchases and refinance), as well as secondary market title searches. String has 100% coverage of all 3,300-plus locations in the U.S. (online/ phone/fax/abstractors). To date, String has processed more than 20 million title and mortgage transactions.

"More and more, our clients are looking to work with strategic partners who can provide integrated solutions rather than just point offerings," said Michael Franco, CEO of SitusAMC. "The integration of String into SitusAMC further enhances our offering and streamlines our clients' ability to engage and benefit from the breadth of all we offer."

The integration also serves to unify SitusAMC's global workforce, bringing together India-based employees of SitusAMC and String under the newly formed SitusAMC India division. The division supports SitusAMC's U.S.-based client's and workforce through scalable mortgage outsourcing capabilities and a robust shared services offering.

"Our global workforce is a value-add differentiator for our clients," said Franco. "It enables us to provide nearly round-the-clock support to our clients and enables us to augment our U.S.-based employees and technology systems with a deep bench of India-based mortgage experts."