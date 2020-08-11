Preparing for the End of Forbearance

While millions of Americans have filed unemployment claims, many did not have to because of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which enabled businesses to keep workers on their payrolls. Meanwhile, the FHFA’s forbearance plan to allow borrowers to skip payments and add them to the end

of their loan terms has been a huge relief to homeowners who truly needed some financial breathing room. Luckily, we have been in an agency/government market since the last crisis so FHFA could respond impactfully.

While the FHFA’s decision brought stability and clarity to the unknown, however, it also means that an enormous number of loans will have to be modified when forbearance periods end. Since more than four million loans are currently in forbearance, we’re expecting an enormous spike in loan modifications. Even half of this number would be huge. Most servicers don’t have the means to underwrite many loan modifications. Nor are most servicers prepared for the wave of defaults that will likely follow from borrowers who will be unable to continue paying their mortgage because of permanent job loss.

Yet another difference between the two crises involves human resources. When

loan originations ground to a near halt during the 2008 recession, many mortgage company employees were able to switch from origination roles to servicing roles. Today, on the other hand, there are fewer people to keep up with the demand for both refis and loss mitigation assistance, especially with the pandemic forcing businesses to move to remote workforces.

Why Upgrading Your Technology is Crucial

As it stands, there are not enough bodies in the servicing industry to deal with the continuing demand for refis in addition to loan modification requests and other loss mitigation efforts. Making matters worse is the fact that there has been relatively little adoption and implementation of new technologies within individual servicing shops.

That’s because the thing servicers need most of all is technology capable of automating all the different processes that they’ll need to ramp up in the weeks and months ahead.They also need technology capable of identifying which borrowers in forbearance will be most likely to qualify for a loan modification and tools to assist in qualification requirements when at the loan level. And they need technology that enables borrowers to digitally sign their modified loan documents.