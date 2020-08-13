COVID is Causing a Migration Trend

Americans are relocating for pandemic-related reasons. A new report reveals where movers are headed and what cities they are leaving.

According to a recent report published by hireahelper.com, Americans are on the move amid the uncertainty of the current COVID-19 pandemic. The website’s report specifically indicates where exactly Americans are opting to move to in order to put down new roots.

It is no surprise that the arrival of COVID-19 has put a pinch on many Americans’ wallets, as well as being a catalyst for the onslaught of many questions regarding whether or not to uproot their current stakes and make literal moves. The report reveals that this latter question has been answered with a resounding yes, as 15% of all moves occurring between the months of January and June of this year were directly attributed to pandemic-related pressures.

Among these findings, 37% of movers were recorded as taking the plunge due to the fact that they simply could not afford to remain living in their current abodes. Regarding the areas that experienced the most migration (the most residents who chose to move to other locales), the previously trendy and popular enclaves of San Francisco, CA and New York, NY were among the top. Specifically, each of these metros saw a staggering statistic of 80% more people moving away than relocating to them.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the city that saw the most new residents to arrive and put down new roots within it was Scottsdale, AZ. It was recorded that an impressive 68% more people moved to the area versus moved away.

The report also studied the numbers broken down by states, with the title for top destination (according to the number of overall move-ins ) being sunny Florida and Nebraska. A noteworthy factor that most likely contributed to Nebraska’s specific draw was the fact that it is one of the few states that did not issue a statewide stay-at-home order. A final state that drew Americans to it was Idaho, which reported a staggering 194% more people moving into it versus moving out.