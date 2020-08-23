The Week Ahead: Two Looks at Housing Trends

This week will see the release of several recurring housing market reports. On Tuesday, the The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will release their latest New Residential Sales report. The report will cover data from July 2020. The previous report found that "sales of new single-family houses in June 2020 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 776,000." This was 13.8% (±17.8%)* above the revised May rate of 682,000 and is 6.9% above the June 2019 estimate of 726,000. The median sales price of new houses sold in June was $329,200, with an average sales price of $384,700.

