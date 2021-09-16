Most Valuable Company Profile: Get to Know Insight One Solutions

Insight One Solutions and its affiliates—Sortis Financial, Mortgage Specialists International (MSI), Williams & Williams Auction, and I Property Claim (IPC)—offer customers a unique, end- to-end experience with insights into the entire big picture and the stability to plan long-term while retaining the independence that comes with being privately held. Our diverse businesses allow us to evaluate clients’ processes in a rapidly evolving marketplace and provide pragmatic real- time solutions.

An Opportunity in Disguise. The pandemic brought significant headwinds to the entire mortgage industry. The mortgage default arena was hit especially hard, with foreclosure moratoriums and forbearances substantially reducing inventory. While many companies made significant cuts, we invested in our people, processes, and technology. We developed or hired top talent to run each of our companies and are more committed than ever to providing quality results.

"When you have the support of the owner who says, ‘I trust you and just do the right thing,’ we know the sky is the limit," said Jodi Gaines, Insight One’s Chief Client Officer.

Our (Recent) History. The reorganization of our family of companies started in October of 2019 when Steve Stallard, Insight One’s Principal, hired Jodi Gaines as Chief Client Relations Officer. Gaines, a 30-year industry veteran who co-founded CRFS in 2002, started by actively listening to existing customers, prospective customers, and other industry leaders in order to understand customer needs and develop more effective solutions. The next piece of the puzzle involved moving Insight One’s General Counsel and former President of IPC, Baker Breedlove, to CEO of MSI in July of 2020. Since then, MSI’s on-time conveyance results have been impeccable. In addition to substantial reductions in aged inventory and improved KPIs across the board, MSI partnered with clients, investors, and insurers to navigate regulatory changes, advocate policy changes, and obtain clarity on areas of ambiguity. In a bittersweet compliment, one client even stated that MSI went from worst to first and then rewarded MSI with additional business.