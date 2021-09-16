Most Valuable Company Profile: Get to Know Insight One Solutions

Insight One Solutions and its affiliates—Sortis Financial, Mortgage Specialists International (MSI), Williams & Williams Auction, and I Property Claim (IPC)—offer customers a unique, end- to-end experience with insights into the entire big picture and the stability to plan long-term while retaining the independence that comes with being privately held. Our diverse businesses allow us to evaluate clients’ processes in a rapidly evolving marketplace and provide pragmatic real- time solutions.
An Opportunity in Disguise. The pandemic brought significant headwinds to the entire mortgage industry. The mortgage default arena was hit especially hard, with foreclosure moratoriums and forbearances substantially reducing inventory. While many companies made significant cuts, we invested in our people, processes, and technology. We developed or hired top talent to run each of our companies and are more committed than ever to providing quality results.
"When you have the support of the owner who says, ‘I trust you and just do the right thing,’ we know the sky is the limit," said Jodi Gaines, Insight One’s Chief Client Officer.
Our (Recent) History. The reorganization of our family of companies started in October of 2019 when Steve Stallard, Insight One’s Principal, hired Jodi Gaines as Chief Client Relations Officer. Gaines, a 30-year industry veteran who co-founded CRFS in 2002, started by actively listening to existing customers, prospective customers, and other industry leaders in order to understand customer needs and develop more effective solutions. The next piece of the puzzle involved moving Insight One’s General Counsel and former President of IPC, Baker Breedlove, to CEO of MSI in July of 2020. Since then, MSI’s on-time conveyance results have been impeccable. In addition to substantial reductions in aged inventory and improved KPIs across the board, MSI partnered with clients, investors, and insurers to navigate regulatory changes, advocate policy changes, and obtain clarity on areas of ambiguity. In a bittersweet compliment, one client even stated that MSI went from worst to first and then rewarded MSI with additional business.
"The MSI team stepped up in a big way," said Breedlove. "We have a reinvigorated focus on relationships with customers, our vendor network, and our people. We remain deeply committed to adding meaningful value through expertise and technology with relentless attention on the end-user experience."
"Insight One relies heavily on people and technology to deliver on our value proposition," Stallard added. “From the beginning, our focus has been on changing the status quo of default servicing. Managing properties through the default life cycle is complicated and presents an enormous amount of regulatory risk. We do more than solve the issue at hand; we anticipate the next one, and we bring the expertise and technology necessary to adapt in a rapidly changing environment.”
Errett Dickerson rejoined the family of companies in August 2020 as COO of IPC, Insight One’s hazard claims division. “It’s amazing how much money is left on the table because properties are not thoroughly reviewed or due to an incomplete understanding of the insurance policy coverages. We help our clients recover what is owed to them. Our results speak for themselves,” said Dickerson.
In January 2021, Stallard hired Trevor Hall to run Auction and Williams and Williams. Hall brings over 20 years of auction experience and is the only licensed Auctioneer and COO in the online real estate space. Hall has focused on improving all things auction, especially the client and buyer experiences.
"With our new leadership and the combined efforts of our family of companies, we have the opportunity to provide a new level of service to our clients," Hall said.
In early August 2021, Stallard hired Justin Gay, former TIAA executive with a proven track record, to run Sortis Financial, a licensed originator, servicer, and debt collector. Sortis currently provides subservicing, call-center overflow, debt collection services, and other component service offerings.
"While there was a lot of work involved in the many enhancements we made, our teams adapted quickly," said Gay. "We also utilized this slower time to improve all things we do, and as a result, we are a better company."