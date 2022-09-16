Fannie Mae Onboards New Chief Risk Officer

Fannie Mae has announced it has appointed Anthony Moon as Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer (CRO), effective starting in the fourth quarter 2022. In this role, Moon will be responsible for Fannie Mae’s Enterprise Risk Management, which oversees the company’s governance and strategy for global risk management.

Moon will be a member of Fannie Mae’s Management Committee and report to David C. Benson, Fannie Mae’s President and Interim CEO. Andrew Brammer has served as Interim CRO since April 2022.

“With nearly 30 years of deep experience in market, credit, operational, and compliance risk, Moon is well positioned to lead our risk management strategy, a core function of Fannie Mae’s business and vital to maintaining the company’s safety and soundness,” said Benson. “I want to thank Moon for his leadership and expert guidance of the Enterprise Risk Management organization during this transition.”

Moon joins Fannie Mae from Morgan Stanley where he has been leading risk management for the Wealth Management and Private Bank division, a business that oversees $5 trillion in client assets. He previously held risk and operations leadership positions at GE Capital, Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi, and Bankers Trust.

“I’m honored to be stepping into such a critical role at Fannie Mae,” said Moon. “I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues and the Board of Directors to refine and sustain a strong culture of risk management and oversight, and continue Fannie Mae’s mission to support renters and homeowners across the United States.”

Moon holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and management science from State University of New York – Cortland and an MBA from Columbia University.