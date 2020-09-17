Home / Daily Dose / The Week Ahead: Government Hearings on COVID-19 Response
Print This Post Print This Post

The Week Ahead: Government Hearings on COVID-19 Response

in Daily Dose, Featured, Government, News 11 hours ago 79 Views

Next week, both the House and the Senate will be turning their attention to industry and government response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

First up, at 10:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, the House Financial Services Committee will hold a session entitled "Oversight of the Treasury Department’s and Federal Reserve’s Pandemic Response." This comes on the heels of the Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee's recent meeting. During that meeting, the Federal Reserve announced that they would maintain their current interest rates, and in fact forecast that interest rates could remain near zero through 2023 in order to offset the impacts of the pandemic and the related economic fallout. You can read the FOMC's full statement here.

Later in the week, on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. ET, the Senate Banking Committee will host another hearing entitled “The Quarterly CARES Act Report to Congress." You'll be able to access/view that hearing by clicking this link on Thursday.

Here's what else is happening in The Week Ahead.

  • NAR August Existing-Home Sales Report—Tuesday
  • FHFA Home Price Index, July 2020 Data—Wednesday
  • U.S. Census Bureau, New Residential Sales—Thursday

 

 

 

 

Tagged with:

About Author: David Wharton

David Wharton, Managing Editor at the Five Star Institute, is a graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington, where he received his B.A. in English and minored in Journalism. Wharton has over 16 years' experience in journalism and previously worked at Thomson Reuters, a multinational mass media and information firm, as Associate Content Editor, focusing on producing media content related to tax and accounting principles and government rules and regulations for accounting professionals. Wharton has an extensive and diversified portfolio of freelance material, with published contributions in both online and print media publications. Wharton and his family currently reside in Arlington, Texas. He can be reached at David.Wharton@theMReport.com.
DSNews.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Another Issuance of ‘Green’ Mortgage-Backed Securities

The program’s transactions focus on mortgage loans backed by newly built single-family residential homes with ENERGY STAR certifications that either meet or surpass the program’s requirements.

GET YOUR DAILY DOSE OF DS NEWS

Featuring daily updates on foreclosure, REO, and the secondary market, DS News has the timely and relevant content you need to stay at the top of your game. Get each day’s most important default servicing news and market information delivered directly to your inbox, complimentary, when you subscribe.