The Week Ahead: Ginnie Mae’s Impact on the MSR Industry

On Tuesday, September 28 at 1:00 p.m. CDT, the latest in the DS News Webinar Series, “Examining Ginnie Mae Eligibility Requirements for Single-Family MBS Issuers” will be held.
In early July 2021, Ginnie Mae issued a Request for Input (RFI) pertaining to proposed tightening of financial stability requirements for obtaining and maintaining Ginnie Mae single-family issuer eligibility and approval.
This webinar will feature subject-matter experts Tom Piercy, President, National Enterprise Business Development, Managing Director; and Bob Dowell, Managing Director, Analytics from Incenter Appraisal Management in a roundtable discussion with the impact of proposed changes/regulations; setting the tone of cooperation and understanding what Ginnie Mae is trying to accomplish; and the unintended consequences of these new requirements.
Some of the topics Piercy and Dowell will tackle include:
- Addressing the current state of the MSR industry?
- Why is Ginnie Mae addressing financial stability in the MSR industry now?
- Gauging leading economic indicators and their impact on MSR risk?
- The intended objectives of Ginnie Mae’s proposed requirements?
- The impact of the proposed requirements on the MSR market and its players?
- And much more
Here's what else is happening in The Week Ahead:
- MBA’s Forbearance and Call Volume Survey (Monday)
- Senate Banking Committee Hearing: "CARES Act Oversight of the Treasury and Federal Reserve: Supporting an Equitable Pandemic Recovery" (Tuesday)
- NAR Pending Home Sales Release for August 2021 (Wednesday)
- MBA Weekly Applications Survey (Wednesday)
- UCLA Anderson Forecast Webinar: "September 2021 Economic Outlook: Income Inequality, Economic Growth and Recessions" (Wednesday)
- Realtor.com Weekly Housing Market Recap (Wednesday)
- House Subcommittee on Consumer Protection and Financial Institutions Virtual Hearing: "The Future of Banking: How Consolidation, Nonbank Competition, and Technology are Reshaping the Banking System" (Wednesday)
- Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey (Thursday)
- House Financial Services Committee Hearing: “Oversight of the Treasury Department's and Federal Reserve's Pandemic Response” (Thursday)
- U.S. Department of Labor's Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report (Thursday)
- Black Knight weekly forbearance data (Friday)