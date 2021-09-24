The Week Ahead: Ginnie Mae’s Impact on the MSR Industry

On Tuesday, September 28 at 1:00 p.m. CDT, the latest in the DS News Webinar Series, “Examining Ginnie Mae Eligibility Requirements for Single-Family MBS Issuers” will be held.

In early July 2021, Ginnie Mae issued a Request for Input (RFI) pertaining to proposed tightening of financial stability requirements for obtaining and maintaining Ginnie Mae single-family issuer eligibility and approval.

This webinar will feature subject-matter experts Tom Piercy, President, National Enterprise Business Development, Managing Director; and Bob Dowell, Managing Director, Analytics from Incenter Appraisal Management in a roundtable discussion with the impact of proposed changes/regulations; setting the tone of cooperation and understanding what Ginnie Mae is trying to accomplish; and the unintended consequences of these new requirements.

Some of the topics Piercy and Dowell will tackle include:

Addressing the current state of the MSR industry?

Why is Ginnie Mae addressing financial stability in the MSR industry now?

Gauging leading economic indicators and their impact on MSR risk?

The intended objectives of Ginnie Mae’s proposed requirements?

The impact of the proposed requirements on the MSR market and its players?

And much more

