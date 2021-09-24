Home / Daily Dose / The Week Ahead: Ginnie Mae’s Impact on the MSR Industry
The Week Ahead: Ginnie Mae’s Impact on the MSR Industry

On Tuesday, September 28 at 1:00 p.m. CDT, the latest in the DS News Webinar Series, “Examining Ginnie Mae Eligibility Requirements for Single-Family MBS Issuers” will be held.

In early July 2021, Ginnie Mae issued a Request for Input (RFI) pertaining to proposed tightening of financial stability requirements for obtaining and maintaining Ginnie Mae single-family issuer eligibility and approval.

This webinar will feature subject-matter experts Tom Piercy, President, National Enterprise Business Development, Managing Director; and Bob Dowell, Managing Director, Analytics from Incenter Appraisal Management in a roundtable discussion with the impact of proposed changes/regulations; setting the tone of cooperation and understanding what Ginnie Mae is trying to accomplish; and the unintended consequences of these new requirements.

Some of the topics Piercy and Dowell will tackle include:

  • Addressing the current state of the MSR industry?
  • Why is Ginnie Mae addressing financial stability in the MSR industry now?
  • Gauging leading economic indicators and their impact on MSR risk?
  • The intended objectives of Ginnie Mae’s proposed requirements?
  • The impact of the proposed requirements on the MSR market and its players?
  • And much more

Here's what else is happening in The Week Ahead:

About Author: Eric C. Peck

Eric C. Peck has 20-plus years’ experience covering the mortgage industry, he most recently served as Editor-in-Chief for The Mortgage Press and National Mortgage Professional Magazine. Peck graduated from the New York Institute of Technology where he received his B.A. in Communication Arts/Media. After graduating, he began his professional career with Videography Magazine before landing in the mortgage space. Peck has edited three published books and has served as Copy Editor for Entrepreneur.com.
