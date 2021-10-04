Top 5: Get to Know Brookstone Management

Brookstone was founded in 2005 to address the need for a one-stop-shop for preserving and maintaining properties. Founded by industry leaders with more than 40 years’ combined experience in the rehab and construction industries, Brookstone quickly grew from its humble beginnings in New Jersey to achieve a nationwide footprint. Privately owned, Brookstone possesses the flexibility and the business acumen to quickly align a full portfolio of services with client expectations in all relevant areas and lines of business at its core.

1. Competitive Advantage

Brookstone prides itself on the end-to-end sourcing of vendors. Sourcing starts from ensuring the most competent vendor network, ensuring that the right person with the right experience and skillset is completing the right job. Because Brookstone sources directly to the vendor completing the work onsite, clients are assured that each aspect of the work is highly monitored with disciplined and tested network compliance.

Brookstone maintains and delivers the highest quality of service by utilizing a combination of Field QC and in-office QA to review and inspect all work. Real-time reviews are communicated to our vendors to ensure that the quality of work exceeds client expectations. Team members also undergo internal audits on quality to ensure that all service-level expectations are met and team members are invested in the clients’ bottom line and commitment to their service communities.

2. Key Features & Benefits

Brookstone is structured with work-direct teams comprised of team members with years of industry experience. A dedicated work team for specific clients ensures that our clients constantly collaborate with groups who have an intimate understanding of their expectations and delivery systems. In addition, we use state-of-the-art technology to make sure that all work requested is communicated to our network and returned with customizable data points, analytics, and reporting that can be scaled to meet each client’s unique needs.

Brookstone has a longstanding history of exemplary client satisfaction, customer service, quality performance, and innovative solutions. Brookstone’s Client Relationship teams drive efficiencies and have established close client partnerships based on trust that solutions will mitigate loss and exposure and promote innovations to anticipate and respond to all client demands.

3. Regulatory Compliance

Brookstone monitors updates in compliance regulations through multiple sources and maintains high levels of compliance with municipal code enforcement departments, adjusting quickly to state and federal regulatory changes. Brookstone’s work-direct compliance teams collaborate with their local vendor network and clients to ensure that any pending and future changes are seamlessly woven into standard process for all parties in the ever-changing regulatory landscape.

4. Diversity & Community

Brookstone’s HR initiatives are helping retired military and spouses of active-duty servicemembers find rewarding work by implementing a special recruitment drive to tap into this diverse talent pool. These team members come with an inherent assurance that they will pass background checks that are more stringent than those required by investors and servicers. Brookstone can now provide more local representatives to meet clients’ needs in a shorter timeframe and has a unique opportunity to expand their QC footprint. 100% of military spouses and veterans hired since 2015 remain current employees; three-quarters of these do not call the New Jersey office their home base. Recruited military spouses reported reduced stress on their families with flexible schedules allowing them to fulfill their “single-parent” duties during deployment, as well as allowing them to contribute positively to their household income.

5. Business Lines, Products and Services

