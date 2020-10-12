DS5: Single-Family Rental Investments Now and in 2021

This week's DS5 installment features Jeffrey Tesch, CEO of RCN Capital, who discussed single-family rental (SFR) investing now and in the year to come.

He tells DS5 that prior to the COVID-19 crisis, the market for SFR investing already was experiencing "unprecedented demand" all across the U.S.

"We had the best January and February we'd ever had," he said. "There almost was a pause across the entire real estate sector ... but by April it was clear the demand for single family housing, especially from the rental sector, was unabated."

Tesch went on to acknowledge the role of GSEs in assisting borrowers and speculate on market conditions in the coming months. That, he said, will be dictated by how quickly homeowners who have experienced distress can get back to work."

View the entire interview below.