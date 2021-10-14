Jeff Wingate Named EVP of Guaranteed Rate Insurance

Guaranteed Rate Insurance has announced the hiring of Jeff Wingate as EVP to drive the company’s growth and diversify its product offerings.

As EVP and Head of Guaranteed Rate Insurance, Wingate, an industry veteran with more than 30 years of experience, will lead a team of more than 200 insurance professionals, focusing on organic growth, and mergers and acquisitions. Wingate's goal will be to enhance the company's distribution model, and to build a top national insurance brokerage.

"Guaranteed Rate Insurance is committed to serving its customers like no other company in the fintech space and becoming a top brokerage in the insurance industry," said Wingate. "I was drawn to the culture of the company, its national presence, strong brand and passionate team. I look forward to making a strategic impact for the company as we continue to deliver the highest quality customer experience."

Wingate joins Guaranteed Rate Insurance after more than nine years at a national personal lines insurance brokerage, leading the firm’s standard personal lines and commercial operations, and acquiring and integrating more than 40 acquisitions.

Previously, Wingate delivered double-digit organic growth while holding various national sales leadership and management positions at major insurance brokerage firms. He began his career at Chubb Insurance and Marsh McLennan, spending more than 15 years as an Underwriter, Broker, Client Executive, and Head of Sales.

"We are excited to bring Jeff onto the team because of his past history leading, building, and growing a very successful national insurance brokerage," said Guaranteed Rate President and CEO Victor Ciardelli. "His experience will help us take our already very strong platform and enable us to scale very quickly."