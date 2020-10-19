Home / Daily Dose / DS5: Housing Forecasts & the State of Foreclosure Auctions
DS5: Housing Forecasts & the State of Foreclosure Auctions

In this week’s DS5: Inside the Industry, Auction.com’s VP of Market Economics, Daren Blomquist, shares his thoughts on where housing is headed and what effects the health crisis is having on foreclosure auctions.

In his role, Daren Blomquist analyzes and forecasts complex macro- and microeconomic data trends within the marketplace and greater industry to provide value to both buyers and sellers using the Auction.com platform. Blomquist's reports and analysis have been cited by thousands of media outlets nationwide—including the Wall Street Journal, the New York TimesUSA TODAY, and on many national network broadcasts, including CBS, ABC, CNN, CNBC, FOX Business, and Bloomberg.

