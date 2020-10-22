Serious Delinquency Improves For the First Time Since March

This past September is the first month—since COVID-19 first began effecting the economy—to record a drop in the serious-delinquency (90+ days past due) rate, Black Knight reported Thursday.

"The number of seriously delinquent mortgages (90+ days) fell by 43,000 in September, marking the first such improvement in serious delinquencies since the start of the pandemic," according to the report, which further broke down the data:

Total U.S. loan delinquency rate (loans 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure): 6.66% Month-over-month change: -3.10%

Year-over-year change: 89.03% Total U.S. foreclosure pre-sale inventory rate: 0.34%

Month-over-month change: -2.86% Year-over-year change: -29.14% Total U.S. foreclosure starts: 4,500

Month-over-month change: -25.00% Year-over-year change: -88.58% Monthly Prepayment Rate (SMM): 3.04%

Month-over-month rate: 12.70% Year-over-year change: 95.96% Foreclosure Sales as % of 90+: 0.08%

Month-over-month change: 34.48% Year-over-year change: -95.13% Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 3,542,000

Month-over-month change: -137,000 Year-over-year change: 1,688,000 Number of properties that are 90 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 2,323,000

Month-over-month change: -43,000 Year-over-year change: 1,880,000 Number of properties in foreclosure pre-sale inventory: 181,000

Month-over-month change: -6,000 Year-over-year change: -71,000 Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due or in foreclosure: 3,722,000

Regionally, the percentage of "non current" (that is, combined foreclosures and delinquencies as a percent of active loans in that state) delinquent loans is seen most in these states—Mississippi: 11.54%; Louisiana: 11.15%; Hawaii: 9.15%; New York: 8.92%; and Texas: 8.76%.

And least in Montana: 4.55%; Oregon: 4.54%, Colorado: 4.41%; Washington: 4.25%; Idaho: 3.68%.

For serious delinquencies, these states are feeling the greatest impact—Mississippi: 6.78%; Louisiana: 6.41%; Alaska: 6.16%; Nevada: 6.08%; Hawaii: 5.93%.

Visit Black Knight for more data and analysis via the company's First Look at September 2020 Mortgage Data.