Foreclosure Starts Reverse Course in September

Citing the need to closely monitor foreclosure numbers after the Federal Foreclosure Moratorium expired in July, Black Knight has revealed a “first-look” at its data for September 2021.

According to the preliminary release, the national delinquency rate fell to 3.91% in September, down 2.3% from August and 41.3%. This is the first time delinquency rates have been below 4% in the last 18 months.

Black Knight said that this would have been a stronger improvement but was partially offset by delinquencies rising by 7,800 in FEMA-declared disaster areas in hurricane-impacted Louisiana and by 11,000 in the state as a whole.

Foreclosure starts also plummeted 45.07% in September after seeing a noticeable rise in August in the wake of the federal foreclosure moratoria expiration. There was a total of 3,900 foreclosure starts in September, down 13.33% year-over-year. This was the third lowest monthly total on record and within 6% of the record low set back in April of this year

In other first-look data: