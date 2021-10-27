Home / Daily Dose / Covius Acquires Nationwide Title Clearing
Covius Acquires Nationwide Title Clearing

Daily Dose

Covius Holdings, Inc. (Covius), a provider of technology-enabled solutions to the financial services industry, announced that it has completed the acquisition of Palm Harbor, Florida-based Nationwide Title Clearing, LLC (NTC) and that approximately 670 NTC associates and senior management have joined Covius. 

Founded in 1991, NTC is a provider of lien release and other document production services as well as research and file services for originators, servicers, and the capital markets sector. Its primary products and services include: 

  • Lien release services and post-closing document production 
  • Collateral research and property reports 
  • Capital markets transaction and file services 
  • Default servicing and title curative solutions 

NTC will continue to operate under its current brand as a Covius Solution at its Palm Harbor operations center. 

"We're pleased to welcome our new colleagues and NTC clients to Covius,” said Rob Clements, Chairman and CEO of Covius Holdings. “This acquisition significantly scales our joint post-closing offerings and expands our workforce by more than 50%. It is an exciting step forward for Covius." 

John Surface, President and COO of Covius Holdings, added, "We are looking forward to working with Johnny and his leadership team to develop new solutions to serve the real estate, mortgage, and capital markets sectors." 

 "What attracted us to Covius was the quality of its leadership, the cultural fit with our company, and the potential of what we could do together for our joint clients,” said John Hillman, the future President of NTC under Covis. “Now that the transaction is complete, we're ready to execute on that vision." 

Evercore acted as Covius' financial advisor and Willkie Farr & Gallagher as legal advisor in connection with the transaction. Carr, Riggs & Ingram acted as advisor to NTC. 

