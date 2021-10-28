Flagstar Bank Names New EVP, Servicing Head

Flagstar Bank, a national savings and loan holding company, has named James Campbell as Executive Vice President and Head of Servicing for Flagstar's residential mortgage business. He brings Flagstar over 30 years' experience in the financial services industry with a focus on the customer experience, employee development, process improvement, automation, and change management.

Campbell most recently was head of servicing and post-closing at Caliber Home Loans, Inc. He has a track record of working with his origination partners in all four lending channels—retail, wholesale, correspondent and direct-to-consumer—to deliver an outstanding customer experience. Other industry experience includes serving as director and head of asset management for the residential mortgage-backed securities group at Deutsche Bank and as a director at Credit Suisse, where he had oversight of the residential mortgage-backed securities servicing portfolios.

"We're fortunate to have someone of James's experience and quality to head our servicing business," said Lee Smith, President of Mortgage at Flagstar. "Servicing is an important and growing business at Flagstar—it's also a business where the customer experience is paramount. We're delighted to put our best-in-class servicing platform under James's leadership and look for more good things to happen for Flagstar and our servicing customers."