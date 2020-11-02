Home / Daily Dose / Zeta Intensifies ‘Record-Breaking’ Hurricane Season
Print This Post Print This Post

Zeta Intensifies ‘Record-Breaking’ Hurricane Season

in Daily Dose, Featured, News 21 hours ago 121 Views

hurricane vortexAnalysts at CoreLogic, a property data collection company, revealed the ramifications of Hurricane Zeta. Specifically, the report highlighted the residential and commercial wind and storm surge loss estimates that resulted from the storms aftermath. 

According to CoreLogics datafor Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, the insured wind losses for residential and commercial properties are estimated to be between $2.2 billion and $3.5 billion. As for insured storm surge losses, those are estimated to be an additional $0.3 billion to $0.5 billion. 

On October 28, after first touching down near Cocodrie, Louisiana, the hurricane raced toward New Orleans to wreak havoc. Zeta was reported to be a strong hurricane (rated officially as a Category 2 hurricane), and carried a reported maximum sustained surface wind speed of 110 miles per hour. Just 1 mile per hour more and it would have boosted it up to the Category 3 level of intensity. 

Zeta is the third hurricane that has hit Louisiana these past two months, and the damage was significant. There were at least six deaths reported, as well as hundreds of downed trees and power lines, and a 9-foot surge was reported in the Bay of St. Louis, Mississippi.  

Curtis McDonald, Meteorologist and Senior Product Manager of CoreLogic, commented on Zeta in the aftermath:  With one month to go, this hurricane season has been incredibly destructive due to the consistent cadence of storms and their too-similar landfall paths. While southwestern Louisiana was largely spared from Hurricane Zeta, New Orleans fell directly in the storms quick-moving path. 

McDonald added: The important thing right now is to restore power to the millions of homes in the southeastern states, continue damage repairs in previously impacted homes and prepare for what could be record-breaking hurricane activity in November. 

Tom Larsen, principal, insurance solutions at CoreLogic, warned of further stormy weather to be expected: Natural disasters are increasing in frequency and severity across the board. Sophisticated catastrophe modeling estimates the impact of natural disasters with greater certainty, a key solution to addressing underinsurance issues and risk mitigation. It is imperative for mortgage lenders and insurance carriers to begin leveraging technology to better protect homeowners, accelerate local economic recovery and protect their business. 

CoreLogic tracks accumulated disaster-related property damage via its Hazard HQ.

About Author: Andy Beth Miller

Andy Beth Miller is an experienced freelance editor and writer. Her main focus is travel writing, and when she is not typing away from her computer at her home in the Hawaiian Islands, she is regularly roaming the world as a digital nomad, and loving every minute of it. She has been published in myriad online and print magazines, is a fan of all things outdoors, and finds life (and all of its business, technological, and cultural facets) fascinating in their constant evolution. She is excited to spectate as the world changes, and have a job that allows her to bring a detailed account of those constant shifts to her readers at home and abroad.
DSNews.com copyright 2020 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

foreclosure

Forbearance Activity Tracker Shows Uptick

Forbearance activities rose by 1% this past week, says researchers at Black Knight, which tracks ...

Your Daily Dose of DS News

Get the news you need, when you need it. Subscribe to the Daily Dose of DS News to receive each day’s most important default servicing news and market information, absolutely free of charge.