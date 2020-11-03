The Industry Pulse: Appointments and Promotions

Primary Residential Mortgage, Inc. (PRMI) announced the newest addition to its executive leadership team. Lorin Knudson has accepted the role of SVP of Servicing.

Knudson was a Loan Officer for PRMI before he took the lead of its Loan Servicing Department over eight years ago. In that time, he has played a significant role in creating the successful Servicing department the organization has today. Knudson is currently at the helm of a software conversion that will catapult PRMI’s Servicing division to a state-of-the-art platform that will serve the organization and its customers better.

“Lorin has taken on a number of significant challenges leading the Servicing team to amazing success,” said PRMI President of Retail Chris Jones. “Over just the last nine months, our servicing loan volume more than doubled, and during that time, Lorin showed incredible leadership and ensured the success of the department.”

_____________________________________________________________________________________

LRES Corporation, a real estate appraisal, valuations, HOA, commercial trustee services, and REO asset management company, has promoted Cassie Vega to the role of Senior Director of Client Experience.

Vega is responsible for building and maintaining successful client relationships from inception through ongoing account servicing and ensuring that each client's interaction with LRES meets their expectations of a premier service vendor.

"Cassie exhibits all the talents of a true customer advocate. In addition to her knowledge of the LRES product and service offering and exceptional communication skills, Cassie's analytical nature helps her to serve as a true solution consultant to our clients," said LRES President Mark Johnson.

Vega has worked in the valuations industry for more than 12 years and has managed teams focused on all aspects of commercial and residential operations, including quality assurance, assignment, and client services.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Brock & Scott, PLLC, announced the expansion of its default law practice into Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Jay Jones and Rosemarie Diamond, two recognized industry veterans with a combined 45-plus years protecting creditors rights in the states of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Georgia, and Florida, have also joined Brock & Scott. Diamond will serve the firm as the Managing Partner of the Pennsylvania and New Jersey practices. Jones will be the Managing Partner of the national bankruptcy practice and work closely with Rosemarie in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Founding Partner Greg Scott said, "we look forward to expanding our proficient lev

el of service and quality performance for our clients in Pennsylvania and New Jersey who have worked directly with Rosemarie and Jay in the past and know the results that Brock & Scott has consistently delivered across our footprint. Both have built an impressive list of relationships and clients within our industry while managing foreclosure and litigation work in Georgia, Florida, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey, along with national bankruptcy coverage for many years."

Diamond was previously a Partner with Phelan Hallinan Diamond & Jones. She has been a licensed attorney in Pennsylvania and New Jersey since 1992, and in New York since 1999.

Jones most recently served as the Bankruptcy Managing Partner for Phelan Hallinan Diamond & Jones and is licensed in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Florida, and Georgia. Jones serves on the USFN Board of Directors and is a member of several USFN committees.