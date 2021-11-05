Home / Daily Dose / The Week Ahead: Analyzing Risk in Seismic Zones
The Week Ahead: Analyzing Risk in Seismic Zones

On Tuesday, November 9 at 11:00 a.m. CDT, CoreLogic will present a webinar discussing the challenges faced by risk analysts and at-risk homeowners, “The U.S. Earthquake Puzzle: What Changes Are Coming.”

Bringing together scientists, engineers, and catastrophe modeling specialists, the panel will explore how the changing pieces of the U.S. earthquake puzzle will impact risk.

While no one can predict where and when an earthquake will strike, risk assessment specialists must consider likely locations of future earthquakes along fault lines, and just how extensive the damage a potential quake could leave in its wake.

CoreLogic’s webinar will examine the latest scientific release from the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) 2018 update, analyzing the nation’s seismic zones, as well as the hazard, vulnerability, and financial/loss model implications of earthquake risk.

According to the USGS, over the past six years earthquakes were strongly felt in the following 21 states in the U.S.: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Michigan, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

In 2016, CoreLogic released an extensive White Paper titled “Modeling Earthquake Risk,” which assessed past earthquakes, and explored factors such as soil and structural integrity taken into consideration when drafting risk assessment.

Click here for more information or to register for CoreLogic’s "The U.S. Earthquake Puzzle: What Changes Are Coming" webinar.

Here's what else is happening in The Week Ahead:

