The Week Ahead: A Breakdown of Delinquency Statistics

foreclosureThis week, on Monday, November 23, Black Knight will release its First Look at July mortgage performance data.

Monday's delinquency numbers, which will cover October 2020, count all homeowners who have missed payments, whether they are in forbearance plans or not, noted a Black Knight representative.

The data-analysis outfit will detail:

  • Total U.S. loan delinquency rate (loans 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure)
  • Total U.S. foreclosure pre-sale inventory rate
  • Total U.S. foreclosure starts
  • Monthly Prepayment Rate (SMM)
  • Foreclosure Sales as % of 90-plus
  • Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure
  • Number of properties that are 90 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure:
  • Number of properties in foreclosure pre-sale inventory
  • Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due or in foreclosure

The report will go live Monday morning on the Black Knight blog, here.

Here is what else is happening in the week ahead:

About Author: Christina Hughes Babb

Christina Hughes Babb is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of Southern Methodist University, she has been a reporter, editor, and publisher in the Dallas area for more than 15 years. During her 10 years at Advocate Media and Dallas Magazine, she published thousands of articles covering local politics, real estate, development, crime, the arts, entertainment, and human interest, among other topics. She has won two national Mayborn School of Journalism Ten Spurs awards for nonfiction, and has penned pieces for Texas Monthly, Salon.com, Dallas Observer, Edible, and the Dallas Morning News, among others.
