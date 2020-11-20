The Week Ahead: A Breakdown of Delinquency Statistics

This week, on Monday, November 23, Black Knight will release its First Look at July mortgage performance data.

Monday's delinquency numbers, which will cover October 2020, count all homeowners who have missed payments, whether they are in forbearance plans or not, noted a Black Knight representative.

The data-analysis outfit will detail:

Total U.S. loan delinquency rate (loans 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure)

Total U.S. foreclosure pre-sale inventory rate

Total U.S. foreclosure starts

Monthly Prepayment Rate (SMM)

Foreclosure Sales as % of 90-plus

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure

Number of properties that are 90 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure:

Number of properties in foreclosure pre-sale inventory

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due or in foreclosure

The report will go live Monday morning on the Black Knight blog, here.

Here is what else is happening in the week ahead: