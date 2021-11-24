Two New Additions Strengthen WFG’s Southwest Growth

WFG National Title Insurance Company has announced the addition of Debbie Youens as South Texas Regional Escrow Manager, and Gregg Harris as South Texas Regional Sales Manager.

Youens and Harris will report to South Texas Regional Manager and Houston Division President Monique Modica Vasek, and support WFG’s presence in the South Texas market, adding Austin and Houston Divisions to its current Dallas/Fort Worth and San Antonio Divisions.

Youens, a licensed real estate agent since 1989, will manage WFG’s escrow teams in Houston, San Antonio, and Austin. A Houston resident since moving there from her native Huntsville in 1984, Youens recently worked as a sales manager for two major Houston real estate brokerages: Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty and then John Daugherty, Realtors. Prior to that she was VP of Sales at Heritage Texas Properties in Cypress, Texas, and earlier, still a VP and Branch Manager in Katy for a Texas-based title company, and a Regional Manager at GMAC Global Relocation Services in Houston.

Harris will oversee WFG’s sales efforts in Houston, San Antonio, and Austin. Harris began his career 20 years ago as District Manager and in Sales Training for ADP, followed by sales leadership and management roles at two national title insurance companies in Houston.

“Being at WFG gives me the opportunity to work with a forward-looking, growth-oriented company that shares my own people-first values,” said Harris. “I now have the tools to partner with our clients and help them grow their business as we work together. Our team at WFG is focused on providing value with every transaction and eager to show that our service levels are the best in the industry, and ultimately to be measured not merely against other title companies, but against the top companies in the nation.”