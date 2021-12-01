Fannie Mae Names New Finance Leadership

Fannie Mae has appointed Chryssa C. Halley to the role of EVP and CFO, reporting directly to Fannie Mae President David C. Benson, and responsible for financial management, and economic and strategic research functions of the GSE.

“Chryssa is an inspirational leader with deep knowledge of Fannie Mae’s finance operations gained over many years. She embodies our core values of listening, leading, and strengthening, and brings a mission-first mindset to the CFO role as we work to become a leading ESG company,” said Hugh R. Frater, CEO of Fannie Mae.

Since joining Fannie Mae in 2006, Halley has held a variety of positions, including SVP and Deputy Controller; VP and Assistant Controller for Capital Markets and Operations; VP for Tax, Debt and Derivatives, and Securities Accounting; and VP for Corporate Tax.

“Beyond her impressive credentials, Chryssa is the right person to lead our Finance team as we move into our mission-focused future,” said Benson.

The company also announced that Jim L. Holmberg has been promoted to SVP and Controller. In this role, he will be serving as the company’s principal accounting officer. Holmberg joined Fannie Mae in 2009, and has held several roles, including VP—Finance Accounting, VP—Financial Reporting, and Acting VP for Securities Accounting.

“With nearly three decades of combined experience at Fannie Mae, Chryssa and Jim’s respective promotions demonstrate the breadth and depth of talent on our finance leadership team as we work to ensure the continued safety and soundness of the housing finance system,” added Benson.