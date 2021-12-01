Home / Daily Dose / Fannie Mae Names New Finance Leadership
Print This Post Print This Post

Fannie Mae Names New Finance Leadership

in Daily Dose, Government, Headlines 11 hours ago 89 Views

Chryssa C. Halley, EVP and CFO, and Jim L. Holmberg, SVP and Controller, Fannie Mae

Fannie Mae has appointed Chryssa C. Halley to the role of EVP and CFO, reporting directly to Fannie Mae President David C. Benson, and responsible for financial management, and economic and strategic research functions of the GSE.

“Chryssa is an inspirational leader with deep knowledge of Fannie Mae’s finance operations gained over many years. She embodies our core values of listening, leading, and strengthening, and brings a mission-first mindset to the CFO role as we work to become a leading ESG company,” said Hugh R. Frater, CEO of Fannie Mae.

Since joining Fannie Mae in 2006, Halley has held a variety of positions, including SVP and Deputy Controller; VP and Assistant Controller for Capital Markets and Operations; VP for Tax, Debt and Derivatives, and Securities Accounting; and VP for Corporate Tax.

“Beyond her impressive credentials, Chryssa is the right person to lead our Finance team as we move into our mission-focused future,” said Benson.

The company also announced that Jim L. Holmberg has been promoted to SVP and Controller. In this role, he will be serving as the company’s principal accounting officer. Holmberg joined Fannie Mae in 2009, and has held several roles, including VP—Finance Accounting, VP—Financial Reporting, and Acting VP for Securities Accounting.

“With nearly three decades of combined experience at Fannie Mae, Chryssa and Jim’s respective promotions demonstrate the breadth and depth of talent on our finance leadership team as we work to ensure the continued safety and soundness of the housing finance system,” added Benson.

Tagged with:

About Author: Eric C. Peck

Eric C. Peck has 20-plus years’ experience covering the mortgage industry, he most recently served as Editor-in-Chief for The Mortgage Press and National Mortgage Professional Magazine. Peck graduated from the New York Institute of Technology where he received his B.A. in Communication Arts/Media. After graduating, he began his professional career with Videography Magazine before landing in the mortgage space. Peck has edited three published books and has served as Copy Editor for Entrepreneur.com.
DSNews.com copyright 2021 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Vinay Goel Joins Kiavi as SVP of Products

Former Google Director joins real estate investor lender leadership team to enhance the firm’s tech offerings.

Your Daily Dose of DS News

Get the news you need, when you need it. Subscribe to the Daily Dose of DS News to receive each day’s most important default servicing news and market information, absolutely free of charge.