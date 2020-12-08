MBS Represent ‘Strong Source of Capital’ for Homeowners

- $72.43 billion of Ginnie Mae II MBS
- $3.86 billion of Ginnie Mae I MBS, which includes $3.77 billion of loans for multifamily housing.
Ginnie Mae I MBS are modified pass-through mortgage-backed securities for which registered holders receive separate principal and interest payments on each of their certificates. Ginnie Mae I securities can include single-family, multifamily, manufactured home and project construction loans.
Ginnie Mae II MBS are modified pass-through mortgage-backed securities for which registered holders receive an aggregate principal and interest payment from a central paying agent. An Issuer may participate in the Ginnie Mae II MBS either by issuing custom, single-Issuer pools or through participation in the issuance of multiple-Issuer pools, which combine loans with similar characteristics.
According to the company, Ginnie Mae Ginnie MBS programs directly support housing finance programs administered by the Federal Housing Administration, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Office of Public and Indian Housing, and the Department of Agriculture Rural Housing Service.
According to Ginnie Mae, it is the "only MBS to carry the explicit full faith and credit of the United States government."