The Next Generation of REO

On Thursday, in a webinar hosted by FORCE, Xome Agent Relations Director Jennifer Calvert discussed the best REO agent/broker practices, and gave an update on Xome’s growth through the decade.

Calvert discussed how Xome is looking to expand its Xome Agent Network, which includes REO listings along with retail business and short sale listings for members. Much of this can be done through the XomePro app, including lead assignments and an appointment tracker.

“We’re trying to simplify everything for the real estate partners that we’re working with,” Calvert said.

Xome sellers have an option of three packages: Super Seller​, Premium Agent​, and Agent Direct. Super Seller is a full service agent with no seller commission​, Premium Agent includes reduced commission and traditional lead​, while Agent Direct allows agents to source their own leads by using the Xome Offer Market Place tool​.

Benefits of these packages include REO Listings and Retail and Short Sale listing leads​ pre-qualified leads​, XomePro Mobile App to conveniently manage your Xome leads and customers​, concierge pre-qualified Buyers and Seller leads​, coaching & Training to help you generate more leads & close more transactions​, exposure from Mr. Cooper and Xome marketing spend​, Real Estate Market Trend Reports and cobranded marketing materials.

There is no cost for the Super Seller package, as the buyer pays the commision, 5% of the auction buyer’s premium. Sellers are vetted by Xome

Xome Marketplace is Xome’s “next gen” marketplace, featuring exclusive listings, including residential default auctions.

“Xome’s auction platform is growing tremendously,” Calvert said. “We know we compete with other platforms, but we take pride in what we do with our technology and our marketing.”

Xome notes that it leverages a multi-channel marketing strategy to maximize market exposure and buyer demand.​ Buyers, as well as agents, are held accountable through the Buyer Performance Scorecard, meaning Xome makes sure that buyers are willing to do business.

Those inteterested in Agent Membership can call 844.927.9284, or email AgentMembership@xome.com. For more information, view the webinar recording here.