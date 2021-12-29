Home / Daily Dose / New HUD Measures Assist Kentucky Communities
Print This Post Print This Post

New HUD Measures Assist Kentucky Communities

in Daily Dose, Featured, Government, Loss Mitigation 1 day ago 195 Views

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has announced a package of regulatory and administrative waivers aimed at helping communities in Kentucky accelerate their recovery from tornadoes and severe storms that occurred in mid-December.

“HUD continues to enable swift response to these storms” said Deputy Assistant Secretary for Grant Programs Kevin Bush. “With these waivers, we are giving our state and local partners in Kentucky the flexibility they need to more expeditiously respond to the needs of low- and moderate-income disaster survivors and rebuild from these severe storms and tornadoes.”

The regulatory and administrative relief announced covers the following HUD programs:

  • Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program
  • HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME) Program
  • Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA) Program
  • Continuum of Care (CoC) Program
  • Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) Program

To expedite the use of these funds, HUD’s state and local partners can now access a waiver through a new simplified notification process. HUD’s flexibilities include:

  • These severe storms disrupted communications networks. Therefore, HUD is waiving the normal communication requirements and allowing these grantees to determine what constitutes reasonable notice and opportunity to comment.
  • These storms caused extensive damage and destruction to the housing stock in certain impacted areas. To accelerate new housing construction, HUD is suspending normal rules to enable CDBG grantees to replace affordable housing units that were lost because of severe weather.
  • HUD recognizes that affected citizens may require additional time and effort to execute their recovery plans. Consequently, HUD will suspend a cap limiting CDBG expenditures for public services to 15%. HUD will temporarily allow CDBG grantees to pay for additional support services for individuals and families affected by severe weather. Services could include, but not be limited to, the provision of food, emergency shelter, case management and related services to help residents in declared-disaster areas until long-term recovery resources become available.

Click here for more information on HUD’s assistance to victims of Kentucky’s recent natural disasters.

Tagged with:

About Author: Eric C. Peck

Eric C. Peck has 20-plus years’ experience covering the mortgage industry, he most recently served as Editor-in-Chief for The Mortgage Press and National Mortgage Professional Magazine. Peck graduated from the New York Institute of Technology where he received his B.A. in Communication Arts/Media. After graduating, he began his professional career with Videography Magazine before landing in the mortgage space. Peck has edited three published books and has served as Copy Editor for Entrepreneur.com.
DSNews.com copyright 2021 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

As Foreclosures Decline, Mortgage Delinquencies Remain Steady

Prepayment activity fell by 8.9% in November to hit its lowest level in 22 months, as rising 30-year rates put downward pressure on refinance volumes.

Your Daily Dose of DS News

Get the news you need, when you need it. Subscribe to the Daily Dose of DS News to receive each day’s most important default servicing news and market information, absolutely free of charge.