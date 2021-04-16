Mr. Cooper Promotes Kurt Johnson to Lead Compliance

Kurt Johnson has been promoted to EVP, and Chief Risk and Compliance Officer for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. Johnson has been with the company for five years, most recently serving as Chief Credit Officer, and has 20 years of experience in the industry.

Most recently, he led the charge within the company and the industry on the mortgage relief options included in the CARES Act, working with government agencies to advocate for homeowners and ensure Mr. Cooper customers had solutions during the pandemic.

Johnson will replace Steve Covington, who has been with the company for nearly six years and recently served as Chief Risk and Compliance Officer, as he transitions into retirement in June. Johnson and Covington will work together to ensure a smooth transition over the coming months.

“Kurt is one of the most credible risk and policy experts in our industry, and I am confident he will continue to build upon the relationships the team has established with regulators and government officials in his expanded role,” said Jay Bray, Chairman and CEO of Mr. Cooper Group. “I would like to thank Steve for his leadership in building a best-in-class risk and compliance organization, which is a pillar strength for Mr. Cooper, and wish him the best in his well-deserved retirement.”

Prior to joining Mr. Cooper Group, Johnson spent six years as EVP at OneWest Bank. Earlier in his career, Johnson helped develop a streamline modification program that served as the template for the Home Affordable Modification Program (HAMP).