Firefly Legal Celebrates 25th Anniversary

Firefly Legal marked its 25th anniversary on January 15, 2021.

Since taking flight in 1996, Firefly has opened offices and expanded its footprint to help clients across the nation. It has developed innovative technological solutions to optimize maximum results for its clients. Procedural changes have been implemented within clients' offices and also the courts. Its staff members have served on industry boards and committees while being recognized with numerous awards.

“Throughout all the years, one thing has always remained steadfast: our great clients. Our focus has always been to be a true partner to them and constantly improve their business and lives in every way possible. We continue to tenaciously pursue greatness for our clients well into the future. I want to thank all the people who have helped Firefly reach this tremendous milestone.” Keith McMaster Co-Founder and CEO.

Firefly Legal is family-owned and was started by father-son duo Ken and Keith McMaster. It began as a small start-up in the Chicagoland area and now files and serves court documents throughout the United States. It also offers various services to the default and collections industries, such as process serving, e-Filing, skip-tracing, and document retrieval. Along with expanding both its footprint and its offering of services over the years, Firefly continues to provide the highest level of customer service for its clients.

To see a timeline of Firefly Legal's history, click here.