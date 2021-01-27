Home / Headlines / a360inc and Lyons McCloskey Partner for Claims Management Solution
a360inc and Lyons McCloskey Partner for Claims Management Solution

low income householdsa360inc, a technology and outsourcing services provider in the real estate industry, announced the formation of a strategic partnership with longtime consultant firm Lyons McCloskey to provide a new claims management solution. This partnership joins a360inc's technology with Lyons McCloskey's specialized consulting to create a first-of-its-kind holistic and compliance-focused solution for the mortgage servicing industry.

"The claims processing arena remains one of the more high-risk areas of concern for our mortgage servicing clients. While our CMAX technology platform leads the market in assisting with compliant claims production, we feel processing support and qualitative oversight are important enhancements to our offerings," said a360inc CEO Scott Brinkley. "This new partnership with Lyons McCloskey provides our clients with the enhanced options of audit loss analysis reporting and HUD audit support."

"We are excited to pair our specialized skill set with a360inc's technology and outsourcing services, allowing our clients to better navigate and respond to the rapidly changing servicing environment,” said Lyons McCloskey Managing Partner Bob Lyons, “combining a360inc’s state-of-the-art technology with our unparalleled analytics enables clients to avoid common losses and maximize claim benefits at the lowest possible cost. Furthermore, the additional financial benefits achieved through this offering exponentially exceed the cost of the products and services.”

This holistic solution leverages a360inc technology and outsourcing capabilities for the processing of mortgage insurance claims and pairs it with Lyons McCloskey's loss analysis analytics and audit support solutions, offering the marketplace an innovative compliance and quality-focused claims management solution. Joining the unique capabilities of both organizations improves overall recovery opportunities for mortgage servicers while mitigating risks.

About Author: David Wharton

David Wharton, Managing Editor at the Five Star Institute, is a graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington, where he received his B.A. in English and minored in Journalism. Wharton has over 16 years' experience in journalism and previously worked at Thomson Reuters, a multinational mass media and information firm, as Associate Content Editor, focusing on producing media content related to tax and accounting principles and government rules and regulations for accounting professionals. Wharton has an extensive and diversified portfolio of freelance material, with published contributions in both online and print media publications. Wharton and his family currently reside in Arlington, Texas. He can be reached at David.Wharton@thefivestar.com.
