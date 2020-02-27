CaseMax Announces Promotion, New Website

Effective January 20, 2020, CaseMax merged the Implementation and Support teams to provide a seamless transition for new users and improve the overall experience. As part of this reorganization, CaseMax proudly announced the promotion of Michelle Duncan to Manager of the Support and Implementation Team

As an industry-leading technology company, CaseMax is always improving behind the scenes with software updates and now we’ve upgraded CaseMax.com with the same focus on efficiency. The brand new CaseMax.com exemplifies ‘Change Made Simple’ by streamlining key information and serving as a home for industry resources including events, feature releases, expert guidance, and relevant news.

Late last year during a user group meeting, advisors challenged CaseMax to look at support in a new way, linking the goals of implementation and support. By combining these two areas into one team, CaseMax streamlined the transition from the high-level interaction of implementation to the steady pace of everyday support, giving rise to the next-generation client support model.

An expert at workflow design and mapping, Michelle Duncan brings 20 years of foreclosure knowledge to her new management role. Beginning her career as a Foreclosure Clerk with SouthLaw, Michelle was quickly promoted to Foreclosure Manager in 2003 handling the firm’s foreclosure maps and configurations. She honed her expertise until May of 2010 when CaseMax convinced her to join the software side of the industry as a Business Analyst and has played a major role in every implementation since.

"With her attention to detail, Michelle brings a client focus to all aspects of her work. Whether an implementation is for a single user story, a major piece of new functionality, or a brand new case management system," says Mike Zevitz, President of CaseMax, "we are confident that with Michelle's leadership this combined approach will keep CaseMax a software company that is easy to do business with."