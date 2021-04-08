Mortgage Connect Names Ian Morganas Chief Information Security Officer

Mortgage Connect LP, a national mortgage services provider for the nation's largest financial institutions, investors, servicers, and GSEs, announced Ian Morgan as Chief Information Security Officer. Morgan comes to Mortgage Connect with a robust amount of mortgage and financial services experience. With over 24 years' experience working in Information Technology, Morgan brings diverse and unique expertise to the company.

“Ian’s extensive knowledge coupled with his ‘roll your sleeves up and jump in mentality’ makes him a perfect fit for our organization,” said Gabe Minton, EVP, Chief Information Officer, Mortgage Connect. “Ian believes value is achieved through meaningful interaction with others and promoting leadership by example.”

Morgan comes to Mortgage Connect from Covius Holdings, where he served as Chief Information Security Officer. He brings a differentiating resume in I.T., focused on a diverse mixture of network and system engineering, systems administration, development, and architecting secure information systems.

Morgan embraces the ever-changing world of technology, consistently working to stay ahead of the curve. He holds CISSP and CSSLP certifications from ISC2, along with other notable certifications including ITIL, MCSE, CCNA, AWS Foundations and is a certified Scrum Master. Morgan, who has a B.S. in Business Administration and an M.S. in Information Technology Management with Cybersecurity Specialty from Colorado State University. He is also a United States Marine Corps Veteran.