CBC Taps Alicia Wood as Director of Servicing and Asset Management

CBC Mortgage Agency, a nationally chartered housing finance agency and a source of down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers, has hired servicing executive Alicia Wood for the newly created position of Director of Servicing and Asset Management.

Wood, who joins a majority-woman senior leadership team, administers CBC’s entire loan servicing operation and is responsible for servicing oversight and loss mitigation activity on all first and second mortgages, as well as agency and investor reporting.

Wood has more than 25 years of mortgage industry experience and has held executive roles at several large servicing organizations. Most recently, she served as VP of Servicing at non-QM lender Angel Oak, and spent more than five years overseeing foreclosed and bankrupt accounts at a non-agency lender that was acquired by Morgan Stanley and is now part of PHH Mortgage. She began her career at a mobile home lender, where she rose to become Collections and Credit Manager.

“Alicia has deep roots in non-agency and government mortgage servicing and the timing couldn’t be more perfect to bring her on as we enter into an exciting time of growth for our company,” said CBC Mortgage Agency President Miki Adams. “Alicia is a talented and accomplished professional whom we are fortunate to be able to add to our new leadership team.”

Wood’s addition to CBC’s management team brings the ratio of women leaders at the company to 62%. The firm’s President and CFO are also women.

“I believe I am most successful in environments like the one that CBCMA has fostered, where collaboration is encouraged and adaptability is essential," Wood said. “I’m excited to join a growing company with such a talented team.”