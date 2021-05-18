Diaz Anselmo & Associates, P.A. Names New Managing Attorney

Diaz Anselmo & Associates, P.A. is pleased to announce the addition of Maria Georgopulos as Managing Attorney of Real Estate for the firm. As Diaz Anselmo & Associates, P.A. continues to provide clients the best possible mulitstate representation, the firm is excited to have the opportunity to upgrade management of its Real Estate practice with an experienced manager who is a true professional.

Georgopulos was a prior member of the firm and has practiced in the real estate field for 18 years, with her practice including all areas of real estate law and REO closings. Her role of Managing Attorney of Real Estate will provide the opportunity to continue the firm’s long tradition of providing top-quality representation in the Real Estate and REO sectors. When asked about joining the firm, Georgopulos said, “I am thrilled to return to the firm and have the opportunity to join Tom Anselmo in continuing the excellent legacy of the firm’s real estate practice.”

Diaz Anselmo & Associates, P.A. is the result of a January 2020 merger of SHD Legal Group, P.A. and Anselmo Lindberg & Associates, LLC. The two long-standing default firms have provided creditor representation in judicial states for over 30 years. Both firms have provided stellar representation in Real Estate and REO practice as well. As seasoned and experienced leaders, they combined their strength and ability to provide representation in seven states which include Florida, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Michigan.

Thomas Anselmo, who heads the firm’s Real Estate practice stated, “Maria is the perfect fit to manage the firm’s Real Estate and REO department. She has experience working with the firm’s real estate team and her maturity, work ethic, and professionalism are consistent with the DAA culture. Everyone on the team is thrilled to have her back.”

The firm has a long history of providing quality legal representation and enjoys being a truly diverse firm that is Certified Minority-Owned and AV Rated. The firm’s Shareholder, Roy Diaz, stated, “Since the merger, we have spent the past year improving every aspect of the practice. Having Maria’s talent in the firms Real Estate and REO practice is a true upgrade and another win for both the firm, and our clients.”