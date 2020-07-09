New CFO Named for Private Money Lender

Civic Financial Services, a leading institutional private money lender, continues to attract top executive talent by adding financial industry leader Prateek Khokhar as the company's CFO. In his new role, Khokhar will be responsible for overseeing the company's finances and guiding its rapid growth.

With nearly 20 years of experience in the mortgage banking industry, Khokhar has substantial expertise in debt and equity capital raising, M&A activity, financial oversight, treasury management, and overall corporate finance. He is a frequent featured speaker at Mortgage Banking Association (MBA) conferences and in 2018 was recognized by National Mortgage Professional Magazine as being one of the 40 most influential mortgage professionals under 40. Prior to joining CIVIC, Khokhar served as CFO at American Pacific Mortgage and at Skyline Financial Corp, where he served alongside William J. Tessar, CIVIC's President.

"The CFO position at CIVIC was created with Prateek in mind," said Tessar. "Our rapid growth and business strategy require an extraordinary leader, financial expert, and innovative thinker - all qualities I have experienced firsthand from working with Prateek at Skyline. We are delighted to welcome him aboard."

"Bill has a clear vision for CIVIC," said Khokhar. "I was instantly attracted to the company's culture and values. But it is the energy, talent, and commitment of the CIVIC team to fulfill our vision that inspires me every day. There is a momentum building here that I am proud and excited to be part of."

While at Skyline, Khokhar led the spinout of CloudVirga, a fintech platform that provides a digital point-of-sale solution for mortgage companies. He also held executive financial and capital markets positions with PMAC Lending, Prospect Mortgage, and Home Savings Mortgage. Khokhar earned his BA in Economics from UCLA and his MBA from Pepperdine University.