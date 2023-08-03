Jim Pangburn Named CEO of SWBC RE

SWBC has named Jim Pangburn as CEO of SWBC RE Ltd., the company's reinsurance division. Pangburn's roles and responsibilities will be multi-faceted to include maximizing reinsurance opportunities, as well as managing strategic partnerships across all lines of business, with a focus on financial institutions. He will also focus on his business relationships to look for opportunities to partner and grow the company.

"We are thrilled with Jim's decision to join SWBC," said Gary Dudley, SWBC President and Co-Founder. "He is a long-time friend and business partner, and with his leadership and track record of success, we know he will be a great addition to the SWBC team."

Prior to joining SWBC, Pangburn worked for American National Insurance Company (ANICO) for more than 25 years, most recently as EVP–Specialty Markets Group. During his time at ANICO, he was responsible for the development, sale, and administration of the ANICO specialty insurance and credit-related insurance products and services.

"Jim brings a wealth of experience and deep understanding of the financial services industry," said Charlie Amato, SWBC Chairman and Co-Founder. "He is the perfect fit for this role, and we are excited to have him join the team."

Pangburn served on the board and as a committee member for the Consumer Credit Industry Association (CCIA) for more than 20 years–two of those as Chairman.

Founded in 1976 by Dudley and Amato and headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, SWBC provides financial institutions, businesses, and individuals with a wide range of services, including mortgages, insurance, wealth management, employee benefits, and more. SWBC has partners and divisions across all 50 states, and manages business around the world.

