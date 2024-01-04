Home / Market Trends / Affordability / Monthly Payments Drop, Bringing Some Back to Market
Print This Post Print This Post

Monthly Payments Drop, Bringing Some Back to Market

in Affordability, Commentary, Daily Dose, Featured, Lending and Originations, Market Studies, Market Trends, News, Real Estate, Traditional, Volumes 22 hours ago 80 Views

According to a new report from Redfin, the median U.S. mortgage payment dropped $372 to $2,361 during the four weeks preceding the new year, a 14% drop from its all-time high in October resulting in a 14% drop. 

The market is beginning to see early-stage homebuying demand return as buyers take advantage of dropping mortgage rates and additional inventory that has hit the market in the last few weeks. Redfin’s Homebuyer Demand Index—a seasonally adjusted measure of requests for tours and other homebuying services from Redfin agents—is up 10% from a month ago to its highest level since August. Pending sales are down just 3% annually, the smallest decline in two years. 

“There have been more tours and more offers on my listings since mortgage rates started declining,” said Las Vegas Redfin Premier agent Shay Stein. “It’s all about perspective: Two years ago, buyers would have cried about a 6% mortgage rate. Now, they’re happy they’ve dropped down to the mid-6’s.” 

By the numbers according to Redfin: 

  • Median Sales Price: $363,371, a 4.4% year-over-year increase 
  • Median Asking Price: $359,236, a 4.3% year-over-year increase 
  • Median Monthly Mortgage Payment: $2,361, a 5.4% year-over-year increase 
  • Pending Sales: 52,552, a 3% decline year-over-year 
  • New Listings: 44,297, up 9.5% year-over-year 
  • Active Listings: 789,516, down 3.9% year-over-year 
  • Months of Supply: 3.8 months 
  • Median Days on Market: 41, down two days year-over-year

Looking at the top-50 metropolitan areas, the median sales prices increased the most in the cities of: Newark, New Jersey (18.2% increase in median sales prices); Anaheim, California (18.1%); West Palm Beach, Florida (15.2%); Fort Lauderdale, Florida (15.1%); and Miami (11.7%). Metropolitan areas that saw the biggest decreases were: Fort Worth, Texas (3.1% decrease); Austin, Texas (-1.7%); San Francisco (-1.1%); and Denver (-0.4%). 

Click here to view Redfin’s data in its entirety. 

Tagged with:

About Author: Kyle G. Horst

Kyle G. Horst is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of the University of Texas at Tyler, he has worked for a number of daily, weekly, and monthly publications in South Dakota and Texas. With more than 10 years of experience in community journalism, he has won a number of state, national, and international awards for his writing and photography including best newspaper design by the Associated Press Managing Editors Group and the international iPhone photographer of the year by the iPhone Photography Awards. He most recently worked as editor of Community Impact Newspaper covering a number of Dallas-Ft. Worth communities on a hyperlocal level. Contact Kyle G. at [email protected].
DSNews.com copyright 2024 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Where Have Americans Moved Post-Pandemic?

As revealed in the 47th National Movers Study—published by United Van Lines—found that for the ...