LERETA Taps New SVP, Tax Operations

LERETA, LLC, a provider of real estate tax and flood services for mortgage servicers nationwide, has tapped Michael Whiting as SVP of tax operations in its Dallas office. Whiting is responsible for continuing to enhance the technical innovation and client engagement of LERETA’s tax, oil and gas and trust business.

“Michael has the industry experience and leadership background that will help this line of business and the company as a whole,” said Jim Micali, COO. “We are happy to have him join us and look forward to his contribution.”

Whiting, who has spent more than 25 years in the financial services industry, has built a career focused on bringing excellence to the customer service experience. He has had leadership positions at top mortgage companies including senior vice president at Mr. Cooper, senior director and head of underwriting at Capital One Home Loans; senior vice president of escrow administration at Chase and senior vice president at CoreLogic. At these companies, Whiting helped the companies increase their JD Power Rankings. He also is certified Six Sigma Master Black Belt.

“I am honored to join a company that is proven to be an industry disrupter regarding its exceptional level of service and use of technology,” Whiting said. “This prestigious team of professionals has set the bar high, and I am excited to share my knowledge to further bolster LERETA’s name and reputation in the industry as a top service provider.”