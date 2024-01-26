Home / Daily Dose / HUD Grants $150M to Tribal Communities for New, Affordable Housing
HUD Grants $150M to Tribal Communities for New, Affordable Housing

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced that it will make available $150 million in funding for affordable housing projects that benefit low-income families in American Indian and Alaska Native communities.

“Strong investments in Tribal communities help ensure residents can access much-needed safe and affordable housing,” said Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “The funds HUD is making available will meet the challenges of today and allow Tribal communities to make innovative and vital advancements needed to prepare for the future."

HUD will award the $150 million through the Indian Housing Block Grant (IHBG) Competition supporting Tribes and Tribally Designated Housing Entities (TDHEs) to carry out affordable housing activities.

The Department will give funding priority for new housing construction projects, housing rehabilitation projects, acquisition of existing housing units that increase the affordable housing stock, and necessary affordable housing-related infrastructure projects.

Read the IHBG Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) here.

