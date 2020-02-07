Bonial & Associates Promotes Wez Kozeny, Paul Cervenka

Bonial & Associates, P.C. (BPC) promoted Wes Kozeny and Paul Cervenka to Managing Attorney/shareholder in the law firm. Kozeny has over 25 years of experience while Cervenka has nearly eleven years of experience practicing bankruptcy and creditor rights law at Bonial & Associates.

“We are excited to promote and have Paul expand his daily responsibilities and become a shareholder in our law firm. Paul demonstrates his passion for helping our clients on a daily basis and we’re looking forward to his continued achievements and service to our clients.” stated Hilary Bonial, Director of Bonial & Associates. Cervenka is licensed to practice in Texas and received his J.D. from Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law (2008). In addition to becoming a shareholder, the law firm has recently expanded Cervenka’s managing attorney responsibilities, specifically focusing on client relationship management, operational oversight and several other duties within Bonial & Associates.

Cervenka stated, “We love serving our clients and finding creative methods to solve challenges. I’m excited to now become a shareholder in the firm and work with our sales team to grow our firm in the years to come.”

Kozeny recently joined Bonial & Associates after Kozeny & McCubbin was acquired in October of 2019. Prior to the acquisition, Kozeny practiced in various areas, including banking, finance and mortgage lending; bankruptcy; creditors' rights; real estate matters including residential and commercial leasing and sale transactions, title litigation, foreclosures, evictions, condemnation and mechanic's liens. Mr. Kozeny is licensed to practice in Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Illinois, New York and Texas.

Hilary Bonial, Director of BPC stated, “We are excited to have Wes expand his responsibilities in our firm and become a shareholder. We share the passion and goal of providing excellent service for our clients!”