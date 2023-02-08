US RMBS Third-Party Review Firms Continue Their Growth

Third Party Review (TPR) firms have continued their growth in US RMBS due diligence despite some slowdown in private label securitization activity. The TPR’s primary focus has been on Non-QM product along with increased involvement in closed-end second (CES) mortgages and home equity line of credit (HELOC) products.

Fitch has added two TPR firms to its coverage over the past five months and now views 24 firms as “Acceptable” for work on RMBS transactions. The newly added firms are Clarifii LLC and Indecomm Global Services. Clarifii LLC is a privately held firm based in Chagrin Falls, OH that offers customized loan level due diligence with a focus on credit, valuation and compliance services. Indecomm Global Services is a privately held firm located in Edison, NJ that specializes in automation and enhanced loan level due diligence.

Fitch’s TPR firm review process includes a qualitative assessment of each firm’s RMBS experience and evidenced work along with its involvement in industry initiatives. Fitch’s assessment process includes a detailed questionnaire about operational performance metrics such as:

Company management and staffing

Underwriting process

Quality control

Valuation review process

Compliance

IT and reporting

Fitch’s current list of “Acceptable” TPR firms includes:

Adfitech, Inc.

Canopy Financial Technology Partners, LLC

Clarifii LLC

Clayton Services LLC

Consolidated Analytics, Inc.

Covius Real Estate Services, LLC

CrossCheck Compliance LLC

Digital Risk, LLC

Evolve Mortgage Services, LLC

Incenter LLC d/b/a Edgemac

Indecomm Holding, Inc. d/b/a Indecomm Global Services

Infinity International Processing Services, Inc.

Inglet Blair, LLC

Maxwell Diligence Solutions, LLC

MetaSource, LLC

Mission Global, LLC

Opus Capital Markets Consultants, LLC

Phoenix Collateral Advisors, LLC

Recovco Mortgage Management, LLC

Residential Real Estate Review

Selene Diligence LLC

SitusAMC

Sutherland Global Services, Inc.

The Stonehill Group, Inc.

TPR firms perform independent reviews on a sample of loan files backing RMBS transactions in order to:

Compare reported loan-level data against information in the loan file

Review if the loans were underwritten according to stated underwriting guidelines

Confirm whether the values of the underlying properties are supported

Determine if the loans were originated in accordance with laws and regulations

To read the full release, click here.