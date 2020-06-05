Industry Veterans Join Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. announced that industry veterans Richard Lombardi and Kevin Hughes have joined the company’s Data & Analytics organization. Lombardi will serve as senior vice president for Data Strategy & Innovation, and Hughes will be senior vice president of Sales and Business Development for Black Knight’s Multiple Listing Services (MLS) technology business. Each industry veteran brings decades of knowledge to the Black Knight team.

“This gives Black Knight a tremendous opportunity to benefit from the talent and in-depth industry knowledge that Richard and Kevin bring to the team,” said Ben Graboske, president of Black Knight Data & Analytics. “They are both consummate professionals with deep experience who bring great skill and insight to our organization, and will fit in well with Black Knight’s spirit of innovation and acting with urgency to support clients’ needs.”

Prior to joining Black Knight, Lombardi served as chief operating officer of ATTOM Data Solutions, responsible for oversight of operations, sales, customer success and contracts. Before that, he was vice president of Data Solutions and Licensing at CoreLogic, responsible for overall sales strategy and field engagement within the National Licensing division.

“Black Knight is clearly leading the industry in terms of innovating around real estate and mortgage data and analytics,” said Lombardi. “There is no other company in the market that is making such fundamental improvements to so many aspects of the real estate/mortgage continuum. I’m proud to be joining such a future-forward enterprise.”

Hughes is also a recognized industry innovator, having most recently served as chief executive officer of the technology start-up BoxMLS. A co-founder of Clareity Security, Hughes is also a featured speaker and panelist expert at numerous industry conferences, including multiple National Association of REALTORS® conferences, Clareity workshops, and state, local, and MLS specific trade shows/conferences.

“These are very exciting – and challenging – days for the real estate industry,” said Hughes. “The environment calls for vision and innovation, and Black Knight embodies both. The organization is also amazingly nimble for such a large and established company, which was a very strong draw for me. I’m honored to join the Black Knight team.”