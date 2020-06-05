Home / Headlines / MRLP Announces Hire of Elizabeth DeSilva as Deputy General Counsel
MRLP Announces Hire of Elizabeth DeSilva as Deputy General Counsel

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC is has announced that Elizabeth DeSilva has officially joined the firm, effective May 18. DeSilva will be based in the firm’s Dallas, TX office.

DeSilva has been practicing law for 25 years. During that time she has established herself as a respected leader in the mortgage servicing industry. Her resume includes previous stints as being counsel for AllyGMAC Financial, Ocwen Financial Corporation and most recently as VP, Chief Servicing Counsel for Ditech Financial, LLC. DeSilva has become a key speaker and valued mortgage industry proponent for servicing, service providers, and borrowers in her career.

DeSilva said, “I am very excited to be joining the MRLP team. I am looking forward to beginning the next chapter of my career by partnering with my new colleagues in helping out clients in innovative ways to achieve our common goals.”

“We are very excited to have DeSilva join our team. It is key to As we continue to grow our firm for the future, and bringing in strategic talent, such as Liz that will strengthen our existing team and is the key to future expansion opportunities as we move forward,” said Firm Managing Partner and CEO, Marty Stone.

