FHA Offers New Multi-Language Resources

The Federal Housing Administration (FHA) is making available in Chinese, Korean, Spanish, Tagalog, and Vietnamese, more than 30 single-family mortgage documents and related resources used in the origination of FHA-insured mortgages. The educational resources are accessible from FHA’s new language access web page and are intended to assist lenders, servicers, housing counselors, and other FHA program participants in explaining information related to FHA-insured mortgages to those with limited English proficiency prior to borrowers executing legal documents in English, as required by law. This first set of translations is part of ongoing efforts by FHA to remove language access barriers for consumers whose preferred language may not be English, and a part of HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge’s commitment to making equity a leading compass within the Biden-Harris Administration.

“Understanding the products, processes, and documents associated with a mortgage transaction is vital to a borrower’s ability to become a successful homeowner,” said Assistant Secretary for Housing and Federal Housing Commissioner Julia Gordon. “These new resources will help prospective homebuyers better understand their transaction and make more informed decisions before they are at the closing table.”

The translated documents include the HUD Addendum to the Uniform Residential Loan Application (HUD 92900-A) required for all FHA-insured single-family mortgages; model documents, including mortgage notes and riders used in FHA forward and Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) transactions; and required borrower disclosures. In addition, FHA now has newly translated versions of some of its most widely used single family homebuyer education materials and information resources, including its Save Your Home, Tips to Avoid Foreclosure brochure, its disaster relief and recovery options information card, and FHA “myth busters” question and answer cards.

The mortgage documents and information resources listed below are now available in Chinese, Korean, Spanish, Tagalog, and Vietnamese from FHA’s new language access web page:

Mortgage Application

HUD Addendum to Uniform Residential Loan Application

Borrower Acknowledgements, Notices, and Disclosures

Important Notice to Homebuyers

Informed Consumer Choice Disclosure

Servicemembers Civil Relief Act Notice Disclosure

Borrower’s Contract with Respect to Hotel and Transient Use of Property

Borrower’s Certification of Water Purification System

Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (HECM) Anti-Churning Disclosure

Mortgage-Related Documents and Riders

Mortgage Forward

Note Forward

ARM Note

Condominium Rider

Construction Rider

Rehabilitation Loan Agreement

Water Purification Equipment Rider

Amendatory Clause

Builder’s Certification of Plans, Specifications, and Site

Warranty of Completion of Construction

Loss Mitigation Documents

Request for Occupied Conveyance

Approval to Participate Property Sales Information Property Occupancy & Maintenance Pre-foreclosure Sale Procedure

FHA Homebuying Information Resources

Dispelling Homebuying Myths-Single Family Homes

Dispelling Homebuying Myths-Stellar Credit

Dispelling Homebuying Myths-20% Down Payment

Dispelling Homebuying Myths-Gift Funds

Dispelling Homebuying Myths-Income Limits

Dispelling Homebuying Myths-Changed Jobs

Dispelling Homebuying Myths-Side Hustle

Dispelling Homebuying Myths-Student Loan Debt

Dispelling Homebuying Myths-203(k) Program

203(k) Consumer Fact Sheet

Disaster Relief Card

Foreclosure Avoidance

Save Your Home, Tips to Avoid Foreclosure Brochure

FHA Program Participants