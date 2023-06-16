The Week Ahead: What’s in Store for Housing?

On Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at Noon Central, join Allan Weiss (Co-Founder of Case-Shiller-Weiss) of Weiss Analytics, and experts from Rocket Mortgage and Covius Services as they discuss key components of today’s housing market during the webinar, “Housing Price Outlook & Managing to Best Borrower Outcomes in the Year Ahead.”

Industry experts will cover a range of topics, including forecasted values given the future market environment and leading loss mitigation decisioning methodologies. Over the course of the last year, interest rates have risen, and home price appreciation has slowed or begun to decline, with different markets telling different stories. Some economists are forecasting recession ahead or a slowing of economic growth with some borrowers already affected by job loss.

Webinar attendees will hear about a cross-section of topics, including:

Profiles of housing markets expected to lose or increase in value in the next 12 months, derived from bottom-up, property-level data and analysis

How this is likely to impact borrower LTVs and performance in recently originated vintages

Best strategies and practices for loss mitigation and best borrower outcomes, from Rocket Mortgage, a top national servicer and recognized leader in borrower experience

Regulatory strategies and tactics to safeguard your loss mitigation servicing processes in a post-pandemic operating environment

Tactics to digitize the servicer’s execution and the borrower’s loss mitigation experience

Moderator Pete Pannes, Chief Business Officer for Covius will present a panel including Allan Weiss, Co-Founder of Case-Shiller-Weiss, and Founder of Weiss Analytics; Jennifer Keys, SVP of Covius Compliance Solutions; Ryan Zois, Senior Director of Servicing for Rocket Mortgage; Ben Milgram, Senior Director of Servicing, Rocket Mortgage; and Joe Chappell, EVP of Covius Settlement Services.

Weiss is a recognized leader in home price indexing, forecasting, and analytics. Weiss Analytics is an independent and trusted source for real estate and investment portfolio investors, financial institutions, and hedge funds.

Keys’ Compliance Solutions team at Covius advises large and small financial services providers on ever-changing federal and state-level regulations. Her team hosts monthly webinars, consults privately with lenders on best practices and maintains and updates a compliant, warranted library of borrower-facing communications. She is recognized as an industry voice that helps lenders and servicers succeed with known and changing regulations.

Zois has led both communications and operational teams in the early default space for Rocket Mortgage. In his 13 years in the mortgage industry, he has helped his teams help borrowers through massive hurricanes, government shutdowns and the ever-changing COVID regulatory landscape.

Milgram leads the Rocket teams responsible when the client is not keeping the home, when short sale, deed-in-lieu, foreclosure and REO are the only options. He has 20 years of leadership experience, including managing origination underwriting, and valuation reviews for Rocket Mortgage.

Chappell has decades of experience in financial services, driving transformational change through operational discipline and value-based strategic alignment. At Covius, he has led the digitation of borrower-facing and lender/servicer-facing, tech-enabled solutions that improve the client’s experience while reducing friction and expense. Among these are Covius’ recent integrations with Flueid and Stavvy for loss mitigation operations.

Click here for more information or to register for the webinar, “Housing Price Outlook & Managing to Best Borrower Outcomes in the Year Ahead.”

