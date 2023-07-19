HUD Receives High Marks From the SBA

For Fiscal Year of 2022, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is honored to receive an annual procurement scorecard rating of “A+,” the highest grade available from the Small Business Administration (SBA). The annual Scorecard is an assessment tool that measures how well federal agencies reach their small business and socio-economic prime contracting and subcontracting goals and reports agency-specific progress.

“Contracting with the federal government represents an important opportunity for small businesses,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “This achievement demonstrates HUD's commitment to partnering with small businesses and ensuring meaningful opportunities for the small business community to build America’s economy.”

The SBA’s Scorecard measures Federal agencies’ success in meeting their overall small business contracting goals. The “A+” recognition represents significant accomplishments made by HUD to create contracting opportunities for small business concerns in all categories. For FY 2022, HUD exceeded its small business annual prime and socio-economic goals—small disadvantaged, women-owned, service-disabled veteran-owned, and HUBZone. The Department awarded 39.39% of total contracting dollars to small businesses, far exceeding the 23% goal set by the federal government.

This achievement was due to the collaborative efforts of the program offices, procurement and OSDBU staff, and the Department’s senior leadership. HUD recognizes that there is more work to be done and remains committed to continually focusing its acquisition workforce and clients on changes in acquisition policies and regulations that impact small business utilization and programs. With its robust acquisition planning processes, the Department will continue identifying areas to maximize practicable opportunities for small businesses in contracting and advancing procurement equity.

For more information about the Department’s small business programs, click here.