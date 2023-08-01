Home / Market Trends / Affordability / Home Prices Rise Nationally for Sixth Straight Month
Print This Post Print This Post

Home Prices Rise Nationally for Sixth Straight Month

in Affordability, Daily Dose, Featured, Lending and Originations, Market Studies, Market Trends, News, Traditional, Volumes 12 hours ago 42 Views

CoreLogic’s latest Home Price Index (HPI) and HPI Forecast for June 2023 has found that while annual home price growth remained near an 11-year low in June at 1.6%, the gain was slightly higher than reported in May 2023, indicating that appreciation could be bottoming out. This marked the 137th straight month of year-over-year gains, and a pivot after 13 months of slowing. National home prices increased by 4.8% since the beginning of the year in June, marking the sixth consecutive month of gains.

CoreLogic expects year-over-year U.S. home price appreciation to pick up for the rest of 2023, and reach approximately 7% by early 2024. CoreLogic forecasts show annual U.S. home price gains increasing to 4.3% by June 2024.

Nationwide, 10 states and the District of Columbia posted annual home price declines in June 2023, with some of the largest losses again recorded in the Northwest region of the U.S. However, as the Western region of the nation is struggling with a lack of housing inventory, prices in that region are likely to remain elevated over the long term.

“While the continued imbalance between buyers and sellers continues to pressure home prices, June’s annual bump in price growth echoes economic resiliency, a thriving U.S. job market, and strong consumer spending,” said Selma Hepp, Chief Economist for CoreLogic. “And while higher mortgage rates are impacting affordability for buyers with loans, almost four in 10 sales are all-cash transactions. Also, most baby-boomer homeowners have substantial equity, which could be putting pressure on prices in markets where that generation is currently migrating.”

Nationwide, Miami posted the highest year-over-year home price increase of the country's 20 tracked metro areas in June 2023, at 8.9%, with Detroit reporting the next-highest gain (4.2%), followed by Atlanta with 3.9%. The strongest home price gains since the beginning of 2023 have been in the Northeast, with New Hampshire, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New Jersey; and in the Midwest, with Missouri, Wisconsin, and Ohio.

Ranking by state, New Jersey took the top spot for annual appreciation in June (up by 6.9%), followed by New Hampshire and Vermont (both up by 6.4%). Ten states and one district recorded annual home price losses, including:

  • Idaho (-8%)
  • Washington (-5.8%)
  • Montana (-5.7%)
  • Nevada (-5.3%)
  • Arizona (-4.1%)
  • Utah (-3.8%)
  • Oregon (-2.3%)
  • California (-2.2%)
  • Colorado (-1.8%)
  • Washington, D.C. (-0.6%)
  • New York (-0.3%)

In June, CoreLogic found the annual appreciation of attached properties (2.3%) was 0.9 percentage points higher than that of detached properties (1.4%).

Tagged with:

About Author: Eric C. Peck

Eric C. Peck has 20-plus years’ experience covering the mortgage industry, he most recently served as Editor-in-Chief for The Mortgage Press and National Mortgage Professional Magazine. Peck graduated from the New York Institute of Technology where he received his B.A. in Communication Arts/Media. After graduating, he began his professional career with Videography Magazine before landing in the mortgage space. Peck has edited three published books and has served as Copy Editor for Entrepreneur.com.
DSNews.com copyright 2023 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

Analyzing Climate Risk in the Home Search Process

According to Redfin, nearly half of U.S. residents who moved in the last year believe the frequency of weather events will likely impact home values in their area within the next 10 years.