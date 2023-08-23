Black Knight, Inc Releases July’s Mortgage Performance Data

According to Black Knight, Inc, the national delinquency rate edged up 9 basis points to 3.21%, which was down 12 basis points year-over-year and remains within a range of 12 basis points of March 2023’s record low.

At the same time serious delinquencies (90+ past due) continued to improve, falling to 468,000, the lowest number seen since before the Great Recession.

30-day delinquencies rose by 35,000 during July, with 60-day delinquenciens risisng by 17,000 (or 6.4%), while those 90+ days late fell by 3,000.

Active foreclosure loans fell to a number of 220,000, the fewest since just after the end of foreclosure moratorium and remains down 22% (or 63,000 units) from February 2020.

Foreclosure starts were found to be 5.6% of 90-day delinquencies.

By the numbers:

Total U.S. loan delinquency rate (loans 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure): 3.21%

Month-over-month change: 2.89%

Year-over-year change: -3.56%

Total U.S. foreclosure pre-sale inventory rate: 0.42%

Month-over-month change: -1.97%

Year-over-year change: -3.22%

Total U.S. foreclosure starts: 26,300

Month-over-month change: -5.96%

Year-over-year change: 15.03%

Monthly prepayment rate (SMM): 0.50%

Month-over-month change: -12.22%

Year-over-year change: -27.95%

Foreclosure sales: 6,100

Month-over-month change: -10.75%

Year-over-year change: -18.36%

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 1,700,000

Month-over-month change: 49,000

Year-over-year change: -39,000

Number of properties that are 90 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 468,000

Month-over-month change: -3,000

Year-over-year change: -161,000

Number of properties in foreclosure pre-sale inventory: 220,000

Month-over-month change: -4,000

Year-over-year change: -4,000

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due or in foreclosure: 1,919,000

Month-over-month change: 45,000

Year-over-year change: -43,000

Top 5 States by Non-Current Percentage

Mississippi: 7.65%

Louisiana: 7.12 %

Alabama: 5.41 %

Pennsylvania: 4.97 %

Indiana: 4.94 %

Bottom 5 States by Non-Current Percentage

Oregon: 2.16 %

Idaho: 2.09 %

Montana: 2.04 %

Washington: 2.03 %

Colorado: 1.95 %

Top 5 States by 90+ Days Delinquent Percentage

Mississippi: 2.17 %

Louisiana: 1.78 %

Alabama: 1.49 %

Arkansas: 1.27 %

Georgia: 1.22 %

Top 5 States by 12-Month Change in Non-Current Percentage

Alaska: -25.48 %

Vermont: -14.14 %

Connecticut: -13.20 %

North Dakota: -11.79 %

New York: -11.03 %

Bottom 5 States by 12-Month Change in Non-Current Percentage

Idaho: 10.68 %

Arizona: 3.63 %

South Dakota: 3.48 %

Utah: 1.90 %

Michigan: 1.79 %

Click here to see the report in its entirety.