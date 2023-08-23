Home / Market Trends / Affordability / Black Knight, Inc Releases July’s Mortgage Performance Data
Print This Post Print This Post

Black Knight, Inc Releases July’s Mortgage Performance Data

in Affordability, Collections, Daily Dose, Default Servicing, Featured, Foreclosure, Foreclosure/Bankruptcy, Lending and Originations, Loss Mitigation, Loss Mitigation, Market Studies, Market Trends, News, Real Estate, REO, Traditional, Volumes 10 hours ago 35 Views

According to Black Knight, Inc, the national delinquency rate edged up 9 basis points to 3.21%, which was down 12 basis points year-over-year and remains within a range of 12 basis points of March 2023’s record low. 

At the same time serious delinquencies (90+ past due) continued to improve, falling to 468,000, the lowest number seen since before the Great Recession. 

30-day delinquencies rose by 35,000 during July, with 60-day delinquenciens risisng by 17,000 (or 6.4%), while those 90+ days late fell by 3,000. 

Active foreclosure loans fell to a number of 220,000, the fewest since just after the end of foreclosure moratorium and remains down 22% (or 63,000 units) from February 2020. 

Foreclosure starts were found to be 5.6% of 90-day delinquencies.  

By the numbers: 

Total U.S. loan delinquency rate (loans 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure): 3.21% 

Month-over-month change: 2.89% 

Year-over-year change: -3.56% 

  

Total U.S. foreclosure pre-sale inventory rate: 0.42% 

Month-over-month change: -1.97% 

Year-over-year change: -3.22% 

  

Total U.S. foreclosure starts: 26,300 

Month-over-month change: -5.96% 

Year-over-year change: 15.03% 

  

Monthly prepayment rate (SMM): 0.50% 

Month-over-month change: -12.22% 

Year-over-year change: -27.95% 

  

Foreclosure sales: 6,100 

Month-over-month change: -10.75% 

Year-over-year change: -18.36% 

  

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 1,700,000 

Month-over-month change: 49,000 

Year-over-year change: -39,000 

  

Number of properties that are 90 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 468,000 

Month-over-month change: -3,000 

Year-over-year change: -161,000 

  

Number of properties in foreclosure pre-sale inventory: 220,000 

Month-over-month change: -4,000 

Year-over-year change: -4,000 

  

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due or in foreclosure: 1,919,000 

Month-over-month change: 45,000 

Year-over-year change: -43,000 

  

Top 5 States by Non-Current Percentage 

Mississippi: 7.65% 

Louisiana: 7.12 %  

Alabama: 5.41 % 

Pennsylvania: 4.97 % 

Indiana: 4.94 % 

  

Bottom 5 States by Non-Current Percentage 

Oregon: 2.16 % 

Idaho: 2.09 % 

Montana: 2.04 % 

Washington: 2.03 % 

Colorado: 1.95 % 

  

Top 5 States by 90+ Days Delinquent Percentage  

Mississippi: 2.17 % 

Louisiana: 1.78 % 

Alabama: 1.49 % 

Arkansas: 1.27 % 

Georgia: 1.22 % 

  

Top 5 States by 12-Month Change in Non-Current Percentage 

Alaska: -25.48 % 

Vermont: -14.14 % 

Connecticut: -13.20 % 

North Dakota: -11.79 % 

New York: -11.03 % 

 

Bottom 5 States by 12-Month Change in Non-Current Percentage  

Idaho: 10.68 % 

Arizona: 3.63 % 

South Dakota: 3.48 % 

Utah: 1.90 % 

Michigan: 1.79 % 

Click here to see the report in its entirety.

Tagged with:

About Author: Kyle G. Horst

Kyle G. Horst is a reporter for DS News and MReport. A graduate of the University of Texas at Tyler, he has worked for a number of daily, weekly, and monthly publications in South Dakota and Texas. With more than 10 years of experience in community journalism, he has won a number of state, national, and international awards for his writing and photography including best newspaper design by the Associated Press Managing Editors Group and the international iPhone photographer of the year by the iPhone Photography Awards. He most recently worked as editor of Community Impact Newspaper covering a number of Dallas-Ft. Worth communities on a hyperlocal level. Contact Kyle G. at [email protected].
DSNews.com copyright 2023 is a registered trademark of The Five Star Institute
x

Check Also

1.55M Homes Impacted by Hurricane Hillary After Landfall

While Hillary made landfall as a tropical storm, the main mode of destruction was heavy rainfall, which added up to months of inland rainfall in just a few hours.