HUD Awards $24M+ to Combat Housing Discrimination

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has allocated $24,195,749.33 from its $56 million FY 2023 budget to support 57 fair housing organizations across the nation through the Fair Housing Initiatives Program (FHIP).

These funds are being directed to second and third year multi-year grantees of the Private Enforcement Initiative (PEI) to continue their ongoing fair housing enforcement endeavors on a national scale.

Furthermore, HUD has extended financial support to the Disability Law Center under the PEI initiative and JC Vision and Associates under the Fair Housing Organization Initiative/Continued Development Component (FHOI/CDC) program, utilizing unspent funds from the FY 2022 budget. A detailed breakdown of the awardees can be found here.

“Unfortunately, far too many families face bias when it comes to renting and buying homes,” said HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “HUD is pleased to provide our state and local partners with resources like The Fair Housing Initiatives Program that give organizations the funding they need to combat housing discrimination and help build fair and inclusive communities.”

HUD makes funding available to support organizations that enforce the nation’s fair housing laws and policies, as well as educate the public, housing providers, and local governments about their rights and responsibilities under the Fair Housing Act.

The granted funds will empower the recipients to carry out fair housing enforcement through a range of activities. These include conducting thorough investigations, implementing testing methodologies to uncover instances of discrimination in both rental and sales markets, and taking the necessary steps to file fair housing complaints either with HUD or equivalent state and local agencies. Beyond enforcement efforts, the grantees will also engage in educational and outreach initiatives. Their aim is to educate the general public, housing providers, and local government bodies about the rights and obligations outlined in the Fair Housing Act and the fair housing services that grantees provide.

“The programs and services provided by the Fair Housing Initiatives Program are essential to HUD’s mission and fulfill a vital role in enforcing the Fair Housing Act,” said Demetria L. McCain, HUD’s Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity. “The funds provided today demonstrate HUD’s commitment to opposing discriminatory practices and ensure that our fair housing partners have the financial resources they need to continue educating the public.”

HUD is awarding grants in the following categories: